MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $868,160.21 and $20,931.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,007.29 or 0.99418595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00073196 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00254787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00158389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.95 or 0.00328864 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006606 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001312 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001479 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

