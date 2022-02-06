McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,876 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $378,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

MKC opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

