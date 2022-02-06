MCDEX Hits One Day Volume of $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

