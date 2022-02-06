MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.62

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 2274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

MAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million. Analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.