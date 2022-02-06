Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

NYSE INFO opened at $116.76 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

