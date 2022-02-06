Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

