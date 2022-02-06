Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,430. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

