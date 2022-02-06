Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,947 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

