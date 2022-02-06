Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 691 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cardinal Health by 678.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 59,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 21.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

