Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $385,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 459,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 308,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,925,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $14,630,990.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,504 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.