MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 164,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,712,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,035.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,154.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,488.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.16 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,006.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

