Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

