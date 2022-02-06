Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.64%.

MLAB traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $268.61. 23,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 187.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.