Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $411.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $366.00 to $411.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $305.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.75. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

