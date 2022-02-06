Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 39,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,516,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.
Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.