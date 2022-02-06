Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 39,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,516,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)

As of June 25, 2021, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc was acquired by Tempest Therapeutics Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

