MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Critical Contrast

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiMedx Group and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.07 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -13.91 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 192.46 -$9.95 million N/A N/A

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86% NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MiMedx Group and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 243.14%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 174.53%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

