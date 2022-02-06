Mint Club Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00027275 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

