Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,034,000 after buying an additional 145,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 18.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,335,000 after buying an additional 530,157 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after buying an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,296,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,965. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

