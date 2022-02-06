Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Financial Review

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Midwest Energy Emissions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Midwest Energy Emissions -34.57% N/A -54.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mirion Technologies and Midwest Energy Emissions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Midwest Energy Emissions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.46%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Midwest Energy Emissions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 24,851.17 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Midwest Energy Emissions $8.16 million 6.00 -$5.83 million ($0.05) -10.92

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A. MacPherson on July 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, TX.

