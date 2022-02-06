Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,418.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $1,418.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.76 or 0.00093380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.90 or 0.07262000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00057261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.14 or 0.99941561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006580 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 205,417 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

