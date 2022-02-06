Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBPFF. Stifel Europe upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.17) to GBX 305 ($4.10) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Shares of MBPFF stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

