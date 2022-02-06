MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $12.34 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.92.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
