MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $12.34 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

