Mizuho Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $136.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $16,481,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

