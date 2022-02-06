Mizuho Lowers Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $293.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $302.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.19 and its 200-day moving average is $251.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

