Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

NYSE:MBT opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,498,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 559,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 80,843 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.