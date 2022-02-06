Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $35,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth about $395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Model N by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of MODN opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

