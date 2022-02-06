Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 62500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.33.
Monument Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMY)
Further Reading
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.