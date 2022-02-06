Morgan Stanley Increases Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $97.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.53. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

