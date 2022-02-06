Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $15.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.90 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $15.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $59.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.24 billion to $60.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.74 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.11. 7,879,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,784,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

