Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 85.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965,238 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

