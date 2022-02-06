Morses Club (LON:MCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON MCL opened at GBX 43.30 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Morses Club has a twelve month low of GBX 41.56 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.21 million and a PE ratio of 54.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.11.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

