Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

