My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.09 or 0.07168315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,539.16 or 0.99717610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006669 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.