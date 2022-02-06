MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,417 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 361.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,378,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 154,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYTE traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. 261,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

