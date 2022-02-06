Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded up 50.5% against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $32,671.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Name Change Token

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,957,029 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

