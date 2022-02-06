National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.20.

Shares of ATA opened at C$48.20 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$25.37 and a twelve month high of C$53.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.