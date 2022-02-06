National Bank Financial Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Gold by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 746,324 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 286.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.