Natixis Buys 51,507 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 125.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

