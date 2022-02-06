Natixis Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 79.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,973 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 848,117 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Oracle were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

