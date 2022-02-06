Natixis Invests $17.66 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Natixis acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 250,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $26,364,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the third quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

VLO stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

