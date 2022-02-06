Natixis Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 84.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,210 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Equinix were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.33.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $702.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $779.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $802.95. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.