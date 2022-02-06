Natixis Sells 403,395 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 988,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,395 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $20,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 34.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 109,860 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 459.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after buying an additional 834,716 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

