Natixis Sells 44,000 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Perficient were worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

