NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) will post $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NatWest Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. NatWest Group posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NatWest Group will report full year sales of $14.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NatWest Group.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.78. 1,830,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,739. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 345,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

