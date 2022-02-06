Needham & Company LLC Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $320.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

