Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEM. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.55 ($96.12).

NEM stock opened at €80.84 ($90.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.83. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($130.51). The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

