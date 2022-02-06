NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

NTCT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NTCT stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $542,829. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

