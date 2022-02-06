Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $241,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

