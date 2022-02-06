Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.35% of Chubb worth $259,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $209.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.06 and its 200 day moving average is $186.12. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.