Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $290,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.