Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $290,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE ABG opened at $152.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.54 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

